Michael Strahan is cheered on by fans as he celebrates achievement away from work

Michael Strahan has enjoyed some well-deserved time away from Good Morning America of late, and he's certainly making the most of it!

The GMA star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate some personal news.

The former sports star had taken part in the recent Icons Series, which saw 24 sporting icons compete in a golfing match.

Michael was on the winning team and had posted photos of himself with his large trophy.

He wrote: "Still celebrating being champs at @iconsseries!! Happy 4th to you all! Enjoy it!" Fans were quick to congratulate Michael, with one writing: "Always a champion, well played!" while another wrote: "Omg! Congratulations." A third added: "Congratulations! Quite the accomplishment! So proud. Happy 4th!!"

On Monday's Fourth of July GMA show, it was a rare occasion where all three of the main anchors were off.

Michael and his co-stars George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts were all absent, and were instead subbed by Janai Norman, Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim.

The trio are no strangers to GMA themselves, as they are the weekend hosts. Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children and beloved pet dog Enzo.

The former football star lives in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His teenage twin daughters Sophia and Isabella also spend a lot of time there with him and his ex-wife, Jean Strahan.

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side. He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as his twins, Michael is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with.

