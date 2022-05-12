Michael Strahan makes hilarious remark about co-star George Stephanopoulos

Michael Strahan is a much-loved member of Good Morning America and has a close bond with his co-stars.

And this week, the former football star made a hilarious confession about his colleague George Stephanopoulos as he posed alongside his wife, Ali Wentworth.

Ali was in the studio to talk about her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, and Michael was quick to reveal how nervous George was feeling.

Ali Wentworth gives explosive interview on GMA

"Nothing is better than when @therealaliwentworth stops by @goodmorningamerica. 1. Because she is hilarious and 2. Because I think @gstephanopoulos is petrified what she will say! LOL," Michael wrote alongside the picture, before adding: "More importantly she is a #NYT Bestselling Author and you all should check out her new book 'Ali's Well that Ends Well!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "It's hilarious watching George's expression," while another wrote: "I think Ali brings the best out of George." A third added: "Hysterical segment! George was shriveling in his chair. That takes a CONFIDENT partner and well adjusted individual."

Michael Strahan made a hilarious remark about co-star George Stephanopoulos

Ali's appearance on GMA went down a treat with viewers, although George had every right to be nervous ahead of his wife's interview!

Towards the end, Ali was recalling the time she took their daughter Elliott to Africa to help build a hospital in a local village. But as she was speaking, George suddenly raised his arm to point out that Ali was being told to wrap up her story.

Michael and George have a close bond

"15 seconds? Alright, I'll do it when I'm ready," she jokily said to someone off-camera. As she was trying to quickly finish her story, George interrupted her to say she's going to get "cut off".

Looking frustrated, Ali then raised her fist in the air and said: "Oh my God," before screaming out: "We're getting divorced! We're getting divorced," causing Michael and Robin Roberts to lose their composure and walk off set.

Ali Wentworth and George with their two daughters

Of course, Ali was only joking as earlier in the interview she reassured Michael that she and George were "happy" after he joked he was "nervous" listening to the couple quip back and forth.

"Michael, mommy and daddy are really happy, we're going to stay married," Ali told him.

