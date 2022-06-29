George Stephanopoulos takes break from GMA as popular co-stars step in The ABC star is unwinding

George Stephanopoulos is a beloved member of the Good Morning America squad that people have become accustomed to seeing each morning.

However, many fans have noticed his absence on the last few installments of the news show, having been replaced by Amy Robach and weekend anchor Whit Johnson.

His usual co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan have been consistently present over the week, but his absence has gone unmentioned on the show.

However, his family may have clued fans in on his whereabouts, as his wife Ali Wentworth took to social media to reveal she was on vacation.

She shared a picture of herself on a fishing trip in Montauk, and presumably had her husband by her side taking candid shots while there.

The popular journalist rarely ever leaves his position on GMA for non-work related reasons, so it was refreshing for fans to see him take a break to spend time with loved ones.

George's wife revealed she was on vacation

He recently also got the chance to take off even further, taking a trip with his wife to Paris for a few days and seeing the sights.

While the notoriously averse to social media George never shared much, it was Ali who gave fans some insight into their trip with the help of a few snippets.

She even included several romantic selfies of the two from their exploration of the city, captioning a shot of theirs in front of a plaza: "Paris is for lovers."

The Go Ask Ali host and her husband were inundated with adoring messages from their friends and followers for their cute couple poses, along with a slew of heart emojis.

The couple recently visited Paris with friends

"All this content lord what did I do to deserve this," a fan of theirs wrote, with another saying: "Swoon!! That's a framer!" Amanda Kloots commented: "What a fabulous picture," with Jess Cagle joking: "Why is George dressed for summer and you're dressed for winter in Siberia?"

