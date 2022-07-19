Ciara opens up about the importance of self-care in personal message to fans Trying to stay grounded!

Amid some of her busiest weeks of the year, with a new hit single out, an album to come and a brand new music partnership, Ciara has been hard at work and basking in the success of all her efforts.

MORE: Ciara leaves fans on the edge of their seats as she shares long-awaited career update

Though she has been keen to bring fans along on all the exciting moments, she also isn't shy when it comes to sharing the realities behind all of her hard work, admitting that even a superstar like her needs time to reset and recharge.

The singer took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt reminder to fans, advising them that it's alright to take a step back when life comes at you fast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara's husband proposes having more babies together

MORE: Ciara dazzles in stunning date night dress

Sitting on a golf cart sporting an oversized graphic t-shirt and octagon shaped sunglasses, she told fans: "What's up guys, I was thinking about the importance of self-care after I got back from my vacation..."

Detailing how nice it was to get away following her busy weeks, even though she had to work "a little bit" she said: "I had so much time to love and love my family and love myself."

She opened up about what taking care of herself looks like for her, explaining: "A part of my mission to self-care and my best self-care is to be able to have quality time with my family and being able to do simple things, even just kicking back and lounging can be a form of self-care."

Ciara took a moment to promote both self-care and her new song

Giving fans a moment to in turn offer their own self-care tips and how they like to wind down, the star asked: "What are some of you guys' missions to self-care? Share what you like to do: do you like to take a bubble bath with candles, do you like to go out with your girls?"

MORE: Ciara reveals star-studded celebration in honor of latest family milestone

MORE: Ciara surprises fans with adorable video of new addition to the family

The mom-of-three's family vacation was as glamorous as it gets, rocking the streets of Sicily with her whole brood, dressed to the nines alongside husband Russell Wilson to attend the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

Ciara and her family totally dazzled Italy

Prior to her new single, Jump, coming out, Ciara hadn't released new music in three years, but her comeback is totally epic.

The Level Up hitmaker is making moves, not only getting ready to release new music, but switching things up and doing it all through a new record label for her, Republic Records and Uptown Records. The new deal is in partnership with her own brand, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.