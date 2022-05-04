Ciara sparks pregnancy rumors as she poses in show-stopping gown The Level Up singer is already a mom-of-three

Ciara is already a doting mom to three children but fans are now convinced that a fourth could be on the way after she posed in a show-stopping zebra gown.

The Ride songstress shared a ten-second clip of herself in the gorgeous gown, that featured an off-the-shoulder design and a thigh-high slit as she strutted with purpose against a backdrop that looked to have been made up of hundreds of rose petals. The singer looked otherworldly as she approached the camera, before turning her back and throwing her arms up in triumph.

In seeming reference to her backdrop, the star only posted a rose emoji as her caption.

And while many of her fans were floored by her look, many thought they had noticed that she was starting to sport a small baby bump.

"I [spy] a lil bump or something," observed one, while a second agreed: "I thought so too," and a third questioned: "Is that a baby bump I see?"

But others were just stunned by the spectacular gown, with one enthusing: "Cici is just perfect," while another added: "It's giving queen of the damned," and one more shared: "Lord Have Mercy…. THIS LADY GETS BETTER AND BETTER."

Fans thought they spied the hint of a bump

Ciara is a proud mom of her three kids, Future, who she shares with her ex, also named Future, alongside Sienna and Win, who she shares with her husband Russell Wilson.

When the singer guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Russell surprised her when he dropped to one knee and proposed that they have another child together.

"I have a question for you. Serious question," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said to his wife, before adding: "Can we have more babies?"

The singer is a mom-of-three

Ciara was shocked before she began laughing as Russell continued: "I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

"We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there," she retorted to which Russell exclaimed: "Ah come on!" Ciara then quipped: "I am down to do it again with you!"

