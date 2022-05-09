Ciara surprises fans with adorable video of new addition to the family Doesn't get any cuter than this

Ciara is basking in the joy of welcoming a new addition to her family! Fans – as was Ciara – were totally surprised by the arrival of an adorable new puppy to their household.

The star announced the news with a heartwarming video of her alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, holding up the sweet pup, which appears to be a kind of Doodle.

She revealed that the dog's name is Bronco, in honor of her husband's new football team, the Denver Broncos, which he was traded into after playing for the Seattle Seahawks for several years.

The singer looked glowy as ever and happy as can be as she showed off the new addition to fans, saying: "Her name is Bronco. Say hi! Hi Bronco," and thanking her husband for the sweet surprise.

The mom-of-three revealed her kids, Future, Sienna, and Win have already immediately taken to the pup, detailing how they even have an adorable nickname for her.

She wrote in her caption announcing the news: "Meet.. BRONCO. The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:) The sweetest surprise. I love you baby."

Ciara introducing Bronco to the world

Fans did not hesitate to gush and fawn over the post, writing: "Everyone is beautiful in this video so cute," and: "Awww she's a cutie," as well as: "A beautiful family deserves a beautiful pup!!!"

She went on to post another clip of Bronco, already quickly acclimated to her new home as she played with a plush toy in the backyard.

The adorable new pup

Though Ciara is undoubtedly elated by the heartfelt surprise, she also took to her Instagram Stories to explain why it was bittersweet.

Sharing a picture of herself pregnant with another adorable pup, a red toy poodle sitting on her belly, she wrote: "Losing Tyson was hard. I had him for almost 17 years. He will always be in our hearts."

