Ciara dazzles in stunning date night dress

Ciara was a vision in white as she stepped out to enjoy a precious date night with her husband, Russell Wilson.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 36-year-old singer shared a loved-up photo of the pair enjoying a night out at a swanky bar in Los Angeles. Ciara beamed for the camera as her beau planted a tender kiss on her cheek.

Given the various glasses and fruit garnishes, the duo seemingly enjoyed an intimate evening comprised of cocktail-making.

Opting for an all-white ensemble, Ciara pulled out all the stops with her plunging, white knit dress. She finished off her gorgeous outfit with a delicate silver necklace and a chunky silver ring.

Ciara looked incredible in her white dress

She wore her raven locks in loose curls around her shoulders and topped off her stunning look with a rich brown lip and seductive eyeliner.

Her fans were quick to comment on the original post, with one fan writing: "She's so lovely."

Ciara herself penned a sweet message that read: "X Delilah. Me and my Love."

The loved-up post comes after the mum-of-three threw a lavish wrestling-themed party for her son Future's eighth birthday. The youngster was treated to an epic day full of plenty of surprises which was aptly entitled 'Future Mania'.

The singer shares a close bond with her son

The event proved to be majorly star-studded, and Future appears to have just as many cool and famous friends as his mom, including none other than Kelly Rowland's son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, who is the same age as him.

Eager to impress, Ciara set up a boxing ring in her own backyard which she filled with professional wrestlers decked out in full boxing gear. On top of this, the songstress prepared arcade games, a bouncy house, and a cotton candy machine.

The party also featured face painting, with the singer sharing adorable photos of her and her daughter Sienna with rainbow designs painted on her face.

