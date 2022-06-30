Ciara leaves fans on the edge of their seats as she shares long-awaited career update Fans can't wait!

Ciara is leveling up in a seriously major way! The star announced a huge career decision she recently made, and left fans on the edge of their seats wanting more.

It has been three years since the singer last released new music, and now fans won't have to wait much longer to get some new hits and see her back on stage.

The Level Up hitmaker is making moves, not only getting ready to release new music, but switching things up and doing it all through a new record label for her, Republic Records and Uptown Records.

The new deal is in partnership with her own brand, Beauty Marks Entertainment, which she founded with a goal of finding the intersection between music, tech, film, fashion and philanthropy in an effort to create business opportunities for women.

Billboard officially announced the news on 29 June, and Ciara promptly took to Instagram to express excitement over the collaboration.

"I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” she said in a press statement.

An exciting first glimpse at her new song

Expressing gratitude to those who made the partnership possible, she said: "[Republic co-president] Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career.

"I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists," she maintained.

The star already shared a behind-the-scenes look as she hits the recording studio

She shared an exciting first glimpse at her new single, Jump, which is set to be released 8 July, with a jaw-dropping picture on Instagram of her clad in a sneaker-themed leotard. Her husband, Russell Wilson, also took to his Instagram Stories to share the exciting news.

Fans rushed to express anticipation over the news, writing: "Let's go Cici. So happy for you," and: "You have no idea how excited I am!!!!!" as well as: "We ready to JUMPPPPP."

