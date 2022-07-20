Michelle Obama praises 'moments of hope and light' as she shares news with fans

Michelle Obama has joined the SMS platform Community, giving her followers the chance to connect directly with the former First Lady.

MORE: Viola Davis and more react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Michelle, who has long denied she would ever run for office herself, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the "exciting news". "Send me a text at 312-847-4044 and I’ll tell you more about it soon. I can’t wait to hear from you!" she added alongside a black and white picture of her in the backseat of a car on her phone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barack Obama compares Queen to grandmother in sweet tribute

Although many comments were fans hoping it was an announcement that she may run for President, the phone number will add you to her mailing list where she plans to "engage with people in a new way and hear what’s on their minds".

Crystal Carson, communications director for the mom-of-two, added: "Over the last several years we’ve all lived through a pandemic, a rise in bigotry, intolerance, and hate but there have also been moments of hope and light. With everything going on we can all use a little more community."

Former President Barack Obama, current President Joe Biden and actresses including Jennifer Lopez are also on the platform.

It remains unclear what exactly Michelle will share with followers but the brand's head of global partnership Molly DeWolf Swenson, head of global partnerships at Community said: "If Mrs. Obama wanted to message people in her audience on Community on their 18th birthday with a voter registration link from When We All Vote, she can do that.

Michelle teased fans with this picture

"And we know from our multi-year partnership with When We All Vote and a number of their co-chairs that teens are 10 times more likely to complete their voter registration, if it’s texted to them by a Community Leader."

When We All Vote is an organization founded in 2018 by Michelle as part of the Obama Foundation.

Standard text messaging rates apply for Community.