Michelle Obama shares heartfelt message to daughter Malia on her birthday The former FLOTUS is such a doting mom

Michelle Obama's daughters are growing up fast - and on Monday Malia Obama marked her 24th birthday.

Proud mom Michelle marked her firstborn's special day with a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram.

The former FLOTUS shared a sweet throwback of herself with Malia as a baby, alongside the message: "Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about her daughters Malia and Sasha

"24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

Barack Obama also paid tribute to Malia on his own Instagram page, sharing another cute baby photo of his oldest child alongside the words: "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up."

Malia is currently living in Los Angeles and is pursuing a career as a TV writer. She is thought to be working on Donald Glover's latest show currently, having previously completed work experience with Lena Durnham while still at college.

Lena had nothing but praise for her, describing her as an "angel" while talking to Howard Stern.

"She was interning at HBO, and they thought, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls? She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren't, like, making her go get our coffee. You're not going to send [the president's daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic."

The actress also described Malia as being "so smart". Michelle and Barack's firstborn has also worked on CBS drama Extant, alongside Halle Berry.

Malia graduated from Harvard University last summer, having spent a lot of her final year studying remotely during the pandemic.

For a period of time, Malia's British boyfriend Rory Farquharson even moved in with her famous family during lockdown.

Rory spent a lot of time with the Obamas during the pandemic and the former President opened up about Rory during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he had nothing but praise for him.

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack explained, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".

Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.

"The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent."

