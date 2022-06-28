'Smart' Malia Obama's impressive work ethic revealed as she carves out exciting career Barack and Michelle Obama's daughter has a bright future ahead of her!

Barack and Michelle Obama's oldest daughter Malia Obama is making a name for herself in her own right, in a very different industry to her parents!

The 23-year-old has been working alongside Donald Glover for her first TV writing role, with the news being reported back in February last year.

The show is called Hive, and NBC News revealed that Donald was full of praise for the talented star and her incredible work ethic.

"[She is] an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard," he said, adding that Malia's "writing style is great."

What's more, Malia is no stranger to the industry, having worked alongside many famous faces during internships, including on the set of HBO's Girls.

Malia worked with Lena Dunham during her work experience, and the actress had nothing but praise for her, describing her as an "angel" while talking to Howard Stern.

"She was interning at HBO, and they thought, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of Girls? She loved the show, and I mean, obviously we weren't, like, making her go get our coffee.

Malia Obama has been described as "so smart" by Lena Dunham

"You're not going to send [the president's daughter to get coffee]. But she wanted to do all the jobs. That was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic."

The actress also described Malia as being "so smart". Michelle and Barack's firstborn has also worked on CBS drama Extant, alongside Halle Berry.

Malia graduated from Harvard University last summer, and had been learning remotely in her final year at college during the pandemic. During this time she stayed at home with her parents, and the family split their time between their home in Washington and Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Barck and Michelle Obama's daughter is making a name for herself in the TV industry

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and Barack enjoyed spending quality time with their daughters while they were at home.

For a period of time, Malia's British boyfriend Rory Farquharson also stayed with the family.

Rory spent a lot of time with the Obamas during the pandemic and the former President opened up about Rory during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he had nothing but praise for him.

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack explained, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".

Malia and her sister Sasha with their famous parents

Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.

"The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent."

