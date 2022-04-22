Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take The former FLOTUS sparked a huge reaction

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed.

The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.

In the snapshot, Michelle and her sibling beamed for the camera and their kilowatt smile was the talk of social media.

"Happy birthday, @CraigMalRob! I couldn't have asked for a better brother and friend," she wrote alongside the happy family photo. "Here's to celebrating 60."

Fans were stunned at how much they look like one another and commented: "Those smiles," and, "you guys are identical," with another going as far as to say: "Looks like her face was photoshopped onto his. Def twinning."

Michelle is incredibly close to her brother, Craig. They grew up on the South Side of Chicago with their parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson.

Following the death of their father Fraser in 1991, Craig took on a paternal role and Michelle often went to him for advice.

The mother-of-two invited Craig onto her Michelle Obama Podcast in 2020, and opened up about the time her brother reassured her when she told him her fears about Barack running for office.

"Having you assure me that this is going to be ok," she said. "You were the one that said 'You married a guy who has this kind of ambition and this in his heart.'"

In her memoir, Becoming, meanwhile, Michelle gave Craig a special mention.

She wrote: "You have been my protector since the day I was born. You have made me laugh more than any other person on this earth.

"You are the best brother a sister could ask for, a loving and caring son, husband, and father."

