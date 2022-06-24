Barack Obama and Viola Davis among those who share shock over Roe v Wade decision US Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling

Barack Obama was among those who shared the heartbreaking news on Friday that the US Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

The decision has erased nationally-held reproductive rights and puts the power back in the state's hands. It is thought 23 states will now ban abortion entirely.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," Barack posted on Twitter.

"Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, Planned Parenthood, United States of Women and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight."

The landmark decision was reached on 24 June 2022 by six of the nine justices who ruled that the right to an abortion was not covered under the constitution.

Oscar winner Viola Davis was also among those to share how "gutted" they were by the ruling. "And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people," she tweeted.

Drag Race star Shea Coulee added: "Roe V Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court is so disgusting. I am so ashamed of the direction that this country is going. This blatant hate for women’s rights is so unbelievably concerning and heartbreaking."

Referencing an earlier court decision, Elizabeth Banks posted: "Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America."

Aly & AJ similarly reacted, writing to fans: "Sad day to be an American between Roe vs. Wade & NYC gun laws being struck down." "

"This is a dark day in American history," added Aisha Tyler. "The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us."

Sophia Bush tweeted: "They will never end abortion. Only safe abortion. This is not about life. It’s about control. I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose??"

