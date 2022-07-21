Lady Gaga shares emotional Instagram post as she heads back on tour The megastar heads back to the stage

The long-awaited Chromatica Ball, Lady Gaga's stadium tour for the summer, has finally begun in Düsseldorf.

The legendary pop singer is playing 20 shows while on tour in the UK, Europe, the US, and Asia in support of her most recent album Chromatica.

One of the most renowned artists of our time, Lady Gaga delights fans who have been patiently awaiting the tour that was delayed in 2021 by resuming her legendary voice, distinctive stage presence, and extravagant costumes.

WATCH: Discover Lady Gaga's most jaw-dropping outfits and red carpet moments of all time

Gaga posts new images from her most recent tour to Instagram in an emotional statement about being back on stage, expressing gratitude to those who supported her in helping her setlist come to life. Being able to tour again for the first time since 2018 was definitely a memorable experience for Gaga.

The Born This Way singer captions the photos: “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone who worked with me to build this show, and helped me express a vision of freedom and joy through music, dance, fashion, art and technology.”

She continued: “I never thought I’d be on stage like this again. I’ll never forget all the hard work we put in as a team. I love and appreciate the dancers and band for all their hard work, dedication and talent in their rehearsals and performances, and the entire team and crew who make all of this possible.”

The House of Gucci model flaunts her incredibly toned physique in all-leather attire in the photographs from the opening night that she shared to Instagram. The 36-year-old singer wears her short blonde hair partially back, just enough to show off her bob cut.

As she posed with her dancers at her side, Gaga chose a geometric eye look for her glam and had her nails painted black to elevate the look and fit the aesthetic for her most vulnerable album to date.

The second shot features several screens, electric lights, and fire beams, giving us a glimpse of Gaga's extravagant stage setup. Surrounded by a sea of dancers, although not the focal part of the image, Gaga wears an all black ensemble in the blue atmosphere, as she is crouched down in the mid-performance shot.

Lady Gaga performing at The Chromatica Ball Tour in Dusseldorf

As the singer of Monster took the stage once more, fans expressed their admiration, with one writing: "Ahhhh literally so in love with this show already."

Another added: “Gaga doesn't just put on a show, she provides an EXPERIENCE.”

With her distinctive attire, Gaga puts on some of her finest outfits yet for the Chromatica Ball tour.

