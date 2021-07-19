Kate Silverton, Lorraine Kelly and Anita Rani team up to launch HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2021 - details

HELLO! is thrilled to announce that we will once again be holding our annual awards ceremony to celebrate the country's most inspirational and selfless people.

The HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2021 will be held on October 6 at Corinthia London and will build on the legacy left by our previous Star Women awards, which shone a light on incredible acts of kindness and community from women, famous and not, who went that extra mile to help others.

WATCH: The biggest moments from last year's awards

Last year's event, which was held virtually for the first time, saw Kate Garraway named winner of the Inspiration of the Year while WellChild's 45 nurses won the Community award. Each category puts a spotlight on those who have inspired others through their bravery and kindness and have brought together their communities in these unprecedented times.

Three out of the six awards – including Star Mum, in association with leading British luxury childrenswear retailer Childrensalon – will be voted on by you, our readers, with all winners announced on 6 October.

Along with a very special guest list of famously inspiration stars, the lucky winners will be honoured at a glittering awards ceremony anchored by newsreader and presenter Kate Silverton, who is returning to her role for another year.

"I am thrilled I get to host this year's Inspiration Awards. It's always a pleasure to take part in this incredible ceremony, where we get the opportunity to honour so many unsung heroes who go that extra mile to help others. Every year at these awards we are privileged to hear the beautiful stories of these brave and selfless women, and we can give them the recognition they hugely deserve.

HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon alongside BBC presenter Kate Silverton

"Although last year's event was virtual, the spirit of community still shone as brightly as ever, and I know that will continue at the Inspiration Awards in October." HELLO's editor in chief Rosie Nixon said: "I am delighted that we have evolved our Star Women Awards to become the HELLO! Inspiration Awards this year - this gives us even greater scope to celebrate all the incredible humans who are achieving truly incredible things both personally and within their communities.

"And I am extremely excited that, all going well, we will be holding our awards ceremony in person this year. Hooray! I can't think of a better venue than Corinthia London to bring together a truly amazing group of people and VIP guests to toast our winners and spread some positivity."

HELLO! is also delighted to confirm the names of the three other judges who will be helping Rosie and Kate whittle down the shortlist of nominations for our Star Mum and #HelloToKindness categories. Rejoining the panel for a second consecutive year are television presenter Lorraine Kelly, Countyfile's Anita Rani and Radio 1 DJ and broadcaster Vick Hope.

"I LOVE these awards," Lorraine said. "It's a chance to shine a light on some truly incredible women who've quietly been making such a difference to do many people and making the world a kinder place. It’s an honour to be involved and to hear such inspiring stories."

Sarah, Duchess of York pictured at the awards

Vick added: "It's really important we recognise all the contributions made by so many amazing women across the country. So many inspirational women were nominated for last year's awards, it was a joy - and at times quite emotional - to find out about them and their impact on others, so I'm excited to see who will be recognised this year."

And Anita tells us: "This past year has been incredibly tough for so many, and so being able to acknowledge and thank these women for all that they do is so needed and such an honour. I was blown away by the nominees last year so I'm really looking forward to learning about more amazing stories."

The prizes which will be handed out at the ceremony include the Star Mum award as well as the #HelloToKindness prize, which builds on our successful social media campaign to encourage positive interaction on the internet and which has the backing of Sarah, Duchess of York, and David and Victoria Beckham.

The winner of the Fashion Game-Changer prize will be selected by readers of our sister magazine, HELLO! Fashion. In addition, there are three other categories: Role Model of the Year, Inspiration of the Year and the Community Award.

So, now it's down to you to think about any brave and selfless souls who deserve to be nominated for one of our awards. To nominate your Star Mum award, head here. To submit your #HelloToKindness nominee, head here.