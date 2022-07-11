Anita Rani joins HELLO! to launch this year's Inspiration Awards - details

HELLO! is delighted to announce that our Inspiration Awards will return again this year. The glittering ceremony will take place on 4 October at the Corinthia London Hotel - and we are delighted to confirm that Countryfile presenter Anita Rani will once again be hosting the lunchtime event.

The Inspiration Awards, sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing, celebrates Britain's most selfless and giving individuals who have gone that extra mile to help others who are in need of support.

WATCH: The biggest moments from last year's awards

Each category shines a spotlight on people - both famous and not - who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness, with last year's winners including Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Clara Amfo and Rochelle Humes.

This year, two of the categories will be voted for by you, the readers, and we can now invite everyone to nominate people who deserve to win the Star Mum and #HelloToKindness award.

"The HELLO! Inspiration Awards give us a unique opportunity to celebrate some truly inspirational people in our society - both famous and non-famous individuals who have contributed something extraordinary to improve the lives of others," HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon said.

"This event is a highlight of my year, and I can't wait to see who you nominate for 2022. Please share your stories with us!"

Anita Rani will host our Inspiration Awards

The #HelloToKindness award is inspired by our popular social media campaign to make the internet a gentler, more welcoming space and is the perfect time to thank someone who embodies the spirit of kindness. Last year's winner was Lorraine Lewis in honour of her work at the organisation she and husband Lee set up together, the Lewis Foundation, which sends gifts to patients receiving cancer treatment in hospitals in the Midlands.

The Star Mum award has been created to honour selfless and brave mums who go above and beyond to help others, both at home and in their community; or perhaps they are a mother who has overcome tough challenges in her personal life. Whoever takes home this prize will follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Nicola Enoch, who set up the group Ups and Downs which supports young people with Down's Syndrome and their families.

The ceremony will take place on 4 October at the Corinthia London Hotel

As part of their prize, the winners of both awards will be treated to an overnight stay at a London hotel and be among the fabulous celebrities attending this year's awards - and they will also be taking home a goodie bag worth hundreds of pounds.

So, now it's down to you to think about any brave and selfless souls who deserve to be nominated for one of our awards. To nominate your Star Mum award, head here. To submit your #HelloToKindness nominee, head here.

