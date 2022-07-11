SUBMIT your #HellotoKindness nominee in this year's Inspiration Awards Who's the kindest person in your life? We want to know!

It's that time of the year again! HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards, sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing, is looking for their next #HellotoKindness winner.

Now is the perfect time to think of one of a loved one who embodies the spirit of kindness. The #HelloToKindness award is inspired by our popular social media campaign to make the internet a gentler, more welcoming space.

The winner will secure an overnight stay at a swish London hotel, and be among the fabulous celebrities attending this year's awards. Not only that, your loved one will also receive the A-list treatment with a pampered VIP hair and makeup package before taking home goodie bags worth hundreds of pounds.

If you think you know someone who is perfect for this award - perhaps they have organised a community project which aids wellbeing or they offer support to those who need it - then please consider nominating them in this category.

The winner of this award last year was Lorraine Lewis, who was nominated by her proud husband, Lee, in honour of her work at the organisation they set up together, the Lewis Foundation.

After supporting Lee's mother when she was hospitalised with cancer in 2016, the couple came up with the idea of sending gifts and care packages to patients receiving cancer treatment in hospitals in the Midlands. Their idea grew rapidly and it is estimated that around 2,500 gifts are now distributed each month to 14 hospitals. Just wonderful!

Submit your entry, together with a recent photograph of your nominee, by filling in an entry form in the box below. Entries close at midnight on 8 August.

The top nominations will be submitted to our celebrity panel, who will then put together a shortlist of five names that will go to a public vote.

