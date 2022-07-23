Ginger Zee's 'outstanding' reporting praised as she delivers heartbreaking climate news The southwest of America is in a megadrought

ABC News star Ginger Zee has been praised by fans for her "outstanding reporting" as she broadcasts live from Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona to cover the way we consume water.

The reservoir - formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River in the states of Nevada and Arizona - has dropped 25 feet in the first seven months of 2022 already. The meteorologist took to social media to reveal she hiked the desert in the middle of the night with her team and the temperature never fell below 94F, and called on everyone to learn to adapt the way we use water.

She also shared a shocking picture that showed the difference in Lake Mead over 40 years; the reservoir was at its highest in 1983 and is now at its lowest.

"Lake Mead is like a bank account that we have overdrawn," she captioned the post.

"We've been worried for decades and now we're in a megadrought," she told fans in the video. "Bottom line is this reservoir was filled after a wet period and we've had some dry years but nothing like this."

"We have to learn to adapt to use less water… We have to learn quickly," she added.

"Outstanding reporting!!! Thanks for sharing and elected officials need to pay attention to what is happening with our climate," commented one follower as another shared: "I’ve lived in Vegas for 30 years, this was the most informative and best explanation of the drought I have ever heard. I understand more fully what is happening! Thank you."

Several of Ginger's suggestions include fixing "inefficient" use of water for agriculture, sprinkling lawns and time restrictions.

Ginger has become the face of environmentalism at ABC News and has been proudly using her passion and knowledge to encourage the more than eight million viewers to think differently about their relationship with everything from food to fashion.

She previously told HELLO! that the number one change we can all make us to think about where we spend our money.

"I don't want something that has to come in by airplane or ship, so I will shop at the market and support local farmers which we love to do," she said.

She is also keen for everyone to focus on rewilding: "Green grass became the American ideal for so long but it is incredibly wasteful and needs fertilizers and chemicals and water, and all of that is so unnecessary. Making the native lawn fashionable is one of my goals."