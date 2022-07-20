Ginger Zee supports Robin Roberts' special assignment on GMA

Ginger Zee couldn't be prouder or more supportive of her fellow Good Morning America co-stars, sharing a close bond with many of them.

The star took to social media to highlight one of them, Robin Roberts, who had contributed to a powerful piece of work as part of her latest assignment.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee bring fans to tears with unbelievably emotional update

Robin worked on a documentary titled Aftershock that took a look at the hardships that black mothers face with regards to access to maternal healthcare.

Ginger penned: "A documentary with @robinrobertsgma that highlights the disparity between black and white mothers when it comes to their health. This needs to be seen."

She shared a clip of Linsey Davis interviewing the women behind the documentary on ABC News, and as a mother herself, the cause was personal to Ginger.

Ginger showed her support for Robin

Robin recently went through another emotional moment of her own as she marked an important milestone moment involving her partner Amber Laign, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share footage of her other half ringing a bell in the hospital after completing radiation treatment.

Amber was all smiles as she jumped up and down after ringing the bell, signaling the end of her treatment, as Robin cheered her on behind the camera.

In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my Monday motivation."

The GMA star's partner marked a milestone in her cancer treatment

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So much love for you!" while another wrote: "Sending you both love!" Ginger came forward to support Robin once again as she added: "Yesss, big smiles."

