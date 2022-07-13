Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron don't often get to spend quality time together thanks to their busy schedules, especially the former's work for Good Morning America.

However, when they do find the time, they make it work, and it ends up going even better when their sons, Adrian and Miles, don't end up being around.

The ABC star shared photos from her latest date with Ben, which simply saw them munching on tilapia pockets while out on their porch.

It looked like the heat was definitely playing a number on them, because Ben was only dressed in a vest and Ginger in a bright pink patterned bra that doubled as a bikini.

Ginger shared the story of their latest date and why her kids weren't around, saying: :Our kids still nap on weekends (I know, it's wild) … and that's often our time for a day-date. Or a nap ourselves.

"Yesterday we grilled tilapia pockets and made tacos and had a drink together. It was glorious. When people say 'it's the little things' — this is what they are referring to."

Ginger opened up about rare dates with Ben

Many of her fans cheered them on and some could even relate, as one wrote: "Keep those littles napping… best downtime lol."

Another said: "Ben looks worn out! You guys rock the relationship game! #CouplesGoals," and a third added: "Gotta enjoy those quiet moments, I'm sure you guys love your kiddos but sometimes you need mommy and daddy sans kiddos time."

ABC's chief meteorologist has definitely been keeping busy, even going from her cushy GMA studio setting to another daytime one over at CBS.

Ginger shared on Tuesday that she had guest co-hosted on The View while Sara Haines was out with Covid, and she looked quite excited to be there.

The ABC meteorologist guest co-hosted on The View

Alongside a photo she shared of herself in a black blazer mini dress behind-the-scenes, she got the support of some of her ABC co-stars as well, including James Longman and Janai Norman.

