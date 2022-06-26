Ginger Zee opens up about her decision to have an abortion The star wasn't afraid to be vulnerable

Following the news that the Supreme Court of the United States would strip women of their constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade, millions of women across America have taken both to social media and the streets to express sorrow and anger over the decision.

MORE: Ginger Zee calls out ABC as she takes a stance against unattainable beauty standards

GMA's own Ginger Zee is the latest to do so, and she made the brave decision to open up about her own experience having an abortion.

She was instantly supported by fans and friends alike for her vulnerability, after she revealed that the choice to have an abortion came after she had been raped by a family member.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger left surprised during work mission

MORE: Dylan Dreyer defends fellow meteorologist Ginger Zee in passionate message

In a heart wrenching statement, Ginger expressed: "I'm so glad I waited for the flood of tears to dry. I can see more clearly now."

She insisted: "Like I spoke about in my book, what's missing from this discussion is access to contraception and education."

The meteorologist went on to open up about the traumatic experience that led to her abortion, writing: "When I was raped I didn't have an IUD (which I do now)," continuing to say: "It likely would have protected me from having to make the decision that changed my life forever."

Ginger's heartbreaking statement

She then noted how the responsibility of taking contraceptives always falls on women, saying: "I hope male contraception (beyond condoms) is soon widely available."

MORE: Ginger Zee shares shocking video of tornadoes ravaging Ohio

MORE: Ginger Zee rocks fitted wedding dress in heartfelt post – fans react

Including an excerpt from her book, she provided details about the awful instances that led to her unwanted pregnancy, writing: "When a young girl is raped by her uncle, an IUD won't save her from the mental torture and PTSD, but it would protect her from having a child born from the horrific start."

Ginger went on to have two adorable boys with husband ben Aaron

In the caption, she added: "There is so much more to say, but at this very moment, education and contraception are missing from most of the conversations."

Fans flooded her comments section commending her for opening up, writing: "I had no idea Ginger… Thank you for using your platform like this. You're amazing," and: "So much truth, heartache and recovery for you. My heart breaks for those impacted by this ruling, and the results," as well as: "Thank you for being brave enough to share your story and speaking out."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.