Ginger Zee inundated with praise after she calls out follower for criticizing her parenting A comment no mother should stand for

Ginger Zee is a loving, doting mom to her two boys, Adrian and Miles, and she is not going to stand for anyone trying to tell her otherwise.

MORE: Ginger Zee opens up about her decision to have an abortion

After one of her followers left a rude comment about her parenting on a photo she posted from work Tuesday morning, the meteorologist took to Instagram to call them out.

She shared a heartfelt message about parenting and how difficult it can be, urging her fans to be sympathetic to other working mothers and fathers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger is left surprised during work mission

MORE: Ginger Zee calls out ABC as she takes a stance against unattainable beauty standards

Earlier that day, she had posted a photo alongside fellow ABC reporter Kenneth Moton, expressing how much she had loved being able to see him.

Despite the photo being unrelated to her children and parenting, a male follower on Facebook dared to comment: "Who's raising your kids?"

Ginger didn't hesitate to be honest about receiving help when it comes to raising her children, something no mother should be shamed for, directly replying to him: "I am with the help of my husband and our nanny. You don't come from a home where both parents work? I do. And it was amazing."

Ginger speaks up against bullies

She gave an important reminder to fans, insisting: "When people have an opinion/critique, it says more about them than it does about me. I'm so peaceful and grateful for the family I'm creating while fulfilling my career goals. It's not for everyone, but I'm not everyone, I'm me."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer defends fellow meteorologist Ginger Zee in passionate message

MORE: Ginger Zee shares shocking video of tornadoes ravaging Ohio

The star also took to her caption to explain that she could handle even the negative comments, writing: "At this point, I welcome criticism, even of my parenting. I think it's an important topic and I don't take the responsibility lightly."

Ginger has even taken her children to work

Ginger also extended support to other working parents by saying: "I hope other new parents can feel the support and understanding that comes with all different parenting structures. There is no right or wrong if love, support and guidance surrounds the child… Everyone's village looks different. The point is, it takes one and I'm lucky to have them."

Fans did not hesitate to commend her for standing up for herself, writing: "You're my hero," and: "Funny no one asks dads that," as well as: "Keep doing you, you're an amazing mother and an amazing meteorologist."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.