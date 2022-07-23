Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter looks so grown up in new pictures Dannielynn is now 16

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn has appeared in a series of new pictures on her father's Instagram account - and fans cannot believe how much she looks like her late mother.

Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn's father, shared pictures of the pair dressed up for a Janet Jackson concert in Cincinnati and joked that they were "arguing which one of us is the bigger Janet fan".

"It’s going to be 'Nasty' outside in the 100 degrees weather, but we are looking forward to it," he added - but fans were amazed at how similar Dannielynn looks to Anna Nicole the older she gets.

"Beautiful like her mommy," commented one fan as another shared: "The perfect mix of you and Anna Nicole."

"She looks just like her mom," read another comment as one wrote: "Omg she's so grown up."

In the pictures the 16-year-old rocked a color-blocked black and black-and-white stripe tee paired with a pleated mini-skirt and blazer, and knee-high socks that matched her tee.

Dannielynn and her father are clearly close as the pictures showed them larking around, with Larry squeezing his daughter's cheeks and another showing Dannielynn with tongue poking out.

Anna Nicole was an American socialite who found fame in the early 1990s when she married Howard J. Marshall who was 63 years older than her.

"I'm not a gold digger," insisted Anna at the time; they married after three years together. "I could have married him a week after we met or two weeks after we met. I could have married him years before. And I didn't. I didn't. I went out and I made something of myself. And people don't appreciate that. I wanted to marry him because he loved me and he took care of me."

She welcomed her daughter in 2006 and named her husband Howard K Stern as the father but photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed he was the father.

Sadly, five months later Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room, and was pronounced dead in hospital.