Why Ben Affleck's milestone birthday will be filled with emotion The star only just tied the knot with JLo

It's only been a week since Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, but they're already gearing up for another big day.

The couple rekindled their romance after 20 years and said 'I Do' on 16 July with just a handful of witnesses and an outpouring of love.

However, Ben is now fast approaching his 50th birthday in August and while it'll be a joy to have his new family - including his three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and JLo's twins, Emme and Max - by his side, it'll also be somehow bittersweet.

WATCH: Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

There's no denying that the Batman actor has endured a rollercoaster ride to get to this point and it'll be incredible to celebrate his 50th as a newlywed. But another turn around the sun will, no doubt, leave him reflective of his past.

Turning 50 is often seen as a major - and somewhat challenging - milestone to navigate.

Ben's marriage to Jennifer Garner may not have worked out but they do have three gorgeous children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel together.

Ben and Jennifer's marriage has been 20 years in the making

Not all of them attended their nuptials though, as it appeared only Seraphina joined their new step-sibling, Emme.

Ben's birthday will be a joyous occasion and his family will support him as he also continues his sober journey.

Talking about his past addiction troubles and mistakes he previously made, he told People magazine: "There's a lot that I would want my younger self to understand. Some things, honestly, that I'm too self-conscious of or shy about to be really candid about with the whole world because they're mostly mistakes."

Ben has three beautiful children from his first marriage to Jennifer Garner

He continued: "Things I wish I had done differently, and they're rooted in that instinct to look at my past and think, I wish I could have avoided this painful event. I wish I could have not caused someone else pain. I wish I had understood better the nature of what was difficult about life for me."

Ben is clearly overjoyed that his romance with his new wife has been reignited and she is too - although they admit that it's been a long time coming.

In her newsletter On the J.Lo, Jennifer opened up about her big day and said: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives."

