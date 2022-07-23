Catherine Zeta-Jones wows fans with gorgeous 90s throwback picture

Catherine Zeta-Jones is known for her gorgeous brunette hair but the actress wowed fans this week when she shared an incredible throwback of her mane permed and styled in voluminous curls.

The actress captioned the post with the words "lion heart" referencing the way the hair framed her face like the animal; she had it clipped off her face at the top of her head.

Fans loved the snap, which appeared to have been taken in the 1990s, with many sharing heart emojis.

Catherine is a fan of sharing older pictures with fans and recently took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback of her husband Michael Douglas as she reminisced over their glamorous date nights.

The two, having married in 2000, have graced tons of red carpets and have looked fabulous at every one, but Catherine's throwback was from the early days of their romance in the late 1990's.

Attending an event in New York City, they knew to go all out with Michael looking dapper in a sharp suit and a bird shaped pin on his lapel, and Catherine looking chic wearing a slinky baby blue dress drowned in shiny sequins, featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and its fitted tailoring perfectly accentuated her impressive physique.

Fans loved the snap

She expertly styled the instantly iconic look with a very 1990's style make-up look, donning a smokey blue look on her eyes to match her dress and a dark terracotta hued lipstick to top it all off.

Michael also reposted the picture, and added a sweet "love you" to Catherine. The couple met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival after Michael himself asked to meet her. They are parents to two children.