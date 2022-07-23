Victoria Beckham stuns with surprise performance during family holiday Victoria was Posh Spice in the globally-renowned pop group

The Spice Girls might be long behind us, but Victoria Beckham was keen to revisit her time as a pop star during a family vacation with husband, David.

The footballing legend took to Instagram to share an incredible clip of his wife performing some karaoke, and she had chosen the classic Spice Girls anthem Stop! as her song of choice. Posh Spice bounced around as the classic music video played behind her, and she looked stunning in a striking black outfit that even featured a tiny blouse over the top of it.

As the clip came to an end, her husband could be heard cheering for the singer.

In his caption, David enthused: "Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls," and he added a couple of black heart emojis at the end.

Fans went insane in the comments to see Victoria return to her performing days, as one posted: "Forever my favourite Spice."

Victoria gave it her all on-stage

A second shared: "Love this! Having the best time," while a third added: "Vic you can still move hot."

A fourth joked: "Finally to see her fun side too," while a fifth responded to criticise, as they wrote: "Who said that Posh could not sing? Beautiful & talented."

Victoria and David are currently sunning themselves in Italy with 19-year-old Romeo and his siblings Cruz, 17, and Harper Beckham, 11. But it appears the mum-of-four took her enjoyment a little too far for Romeo's liking on Friday.

The Beckhams are currently on holiday

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a fun clip of David showing off some impressive dance moves, which included the 'worm' and some breakdancing.

However, it wasn't the video that Romeo had a problem with, more Victoria's cheeky caption, which read: "After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm x."

Romeo was among the first to respond and, despite seeing the funny side, he begged his mum to change her message. He replied: "Hahahahaahaha mum u gotta change that caption."

