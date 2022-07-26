Shania Twain shares touching news about her long-awaited documentary

After a decades long, massively successful career, it is about time Shania Twain highlighted the major wins she has achieved throughout her life.

She is finally doing just so, and has taken to Instagram to announce that her new documentary, Not Just a Girl, has finally launched on Netflix.

In honor of the highly-anticipated film's release, the star looked back on the difficult process of bearing it all and sharing herself with the world, promptly making fans as emotional as it gets as they reminisce over her storied career in music.

Shania shared a clip from the documentary, which is quick to highlight the songstress' girl power. The initial scene sees her driving a colorful convertible down a long-winding road surrounded by rolling hills and mountainous views, with her dog right by her side.

She's heard saying: "Taking the risk to do things your way can be scary… you gotta be brave," before the instantly-recognizable intro to her iconic Man! I Feel Like a Woman starts playing as well as a montage of clips of different concerts and music videos.

In her caption, the country star grew emotional as she recalled the process of bringing her story to life, writing: "Filming a documentary about myself was pretty surreal and even more so during a pandemic!"

A glimpse into the star's documentary

She further explained: "We started this whole thing in 2020 and did a lot of interviews and prep stuff over zoom, while trying to film as much as we could during the moments when the world opened up a little more and people were able to travel."

Shania also gave a sweet shout-out to all those who made the documentary possible, writing: "Thanks to the whole team who put this together... there's a lot of us!!"

Shania has had some truly unforgettable moments on stage

Fans did not hesitate to express anticipation and excitement over the release, commenting: "I love you and I can't wait to watch this tonight!!!! You're amazing," and: "Can't wait to watch! My idol!" as well as: "So surreal to see your journey unfold, such a great watch."

Not Just a Girl is available on Netflix starting 26 July, and an accompanying album with the songs featured is also available.

