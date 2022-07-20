Sultry Shania Twain looks unbelievable in uncharacteristically laid-back look - and wow! The songstress belied her age

Shania Twain looked every inch the glamorous goddess as she slipped into an oversized charcoal sweater on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the country star shared a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie which showed Shania leaning against a doorframe with her arms fixed in an elegant pose.

The 56-year-old finished off her look with a bouffant hairdo and a sweep of sultry makeup. Opting for a rich smokey eye and a nude lip, Shania looked effortlessly stunning.

Shania's latest post comes after she stunned fans with a rare childhood throwback snap. The That Don't Impress Me Much singer shared photos from her first ever festival performance in 1976 at the Northern Lights Festival.

Shania looked incredible in her sweater

Aged 21, Shania went by her real name, Eileen Twain. Opting for a classic country-style outfit, the Canadian star wore garments made by her grandma including a pair of handmade moccasins.

She captioned the post: "1976 – My first ever festival!... Looking back, that was a really intimidating environment to be in, and I'm really proud of that little kid for facing my fears and braving it out… Congratulations to Northern Lights Festival on 50 years. Fond memories from my beginnings."

Shania's fans flooded the comment section with endless appreciation and support. Fellow musician Orville Peck left a slew of red heart emojis, whilst another fan penned: "Don't ever let anyone dull your sparkle."

The musician dazzled fans with her latest throwback snap

A third added: "I am so proud of you. You are an inspiration for me and for so many other people. Thank you for not giving up on your dream", and a fourth chimed: "Just amazing, what a beautiful memory."

The singer has plenty to celebrate in light of her upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl. Directed by Joss Crowley and produced by Mercury Studios, the documentary chronicles Shania's childhood in Ontario and her subsequent rise to fame.

The documentary will feature guest appearances from Orville Peck, Lionel Richie, Diplo, Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne.

