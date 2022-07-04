Shania Twain surprises in laidback look after sensational return to the stage The singer was joined by Magne Furuholmen

Shania Twain surprised some of her music fans when she made a laidback appearance on fellow musician Magne Furuholmen's Instagram page.

The Norwegian artist headed to the That Don't Impress Me Much hitmaker's home for a mini-vacation - and the singer looked fabulous as usual in her relaxed attire.

"Thank you to the lovely Shania Twain and her nice family for a fantastic little break in stunning nature today," remarked Magne.

Shania, 56, rocked a chunky-knit cream coloured jumper while wearing her hair in a casual tied-up hairstyle. She happily posed for a snap with Magne and her pet dog outside in her sun-soaked garden.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Lovely photo." Another said: "Two wonderful people [heart emoji]." A third post read: "Aww that dog is adorable."

Shania Twain hosted Magne Furuholmen

The post comes shortly after Shania returned to her Las Vegas residency after she cancelled a show unexpectedly due to her health. She cancelled her shows until further notice after having lost her voice, due to which her doctor advised her to refrain from any singing.

Last month, the singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was feeling much better and ready to be back on stage, and she looked better than ever.

For the highly-anticipated performance, she donned a baby blue fur jacket, paired with multicolor printed pants, bedazzled sneakers, and of course, a rhinestone cowboy hat. She captioned the post: "Friday night - Vegas style!! Thank you for all your energy. Bring on tonight!"

