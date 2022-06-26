Shania Twain dazzles the stage once again following upsetting health news Back and better than ever!

Shania Twain is back at it! Shortly after having to cancel a recent performance from her Las Vegas residency unexpectedly due to her health, the star returned to the stage.

The singer announced Wednesday evening that she had to cancel her shows until further notice after having lost her voice, due to which her doctor advised her to refrain from any singing.

She assured fans she would do whatever possible to recover so she could be back on time for her Friday show, and that she did!

The star took to Instagram to reveal that she was feeling much better and ready to be back on stage, and she looked better than ever. For the highly-anticipated performance, she donned a baby blue fur jacket, paired with multicolor printed pants, bedazzled sneakers, and of course, a rhinestone cowboy hat.

She captioned the post: "Friday night - Vegas style!! Thank you for all your energy. Bring on tonight!"

Fans were quick to express excitement over seeing her back on the stage, writing: "Hope your voice is getting better, Shania," and: "Thank you and so thankful you are feeling better!" as well as: "So happy that everything is ok."

Shania came back and it was like she never left!

On Wednesday, upon realizing that she wouldn't be able to perform, Shania explained: "To my dear fans, I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice."

After detailing her symptoms, she told fans what her doctor recommended, and wrote: "I am under strict doctor's orders to rest and not sing."

Shania's health statement

She expressed: "Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I'm extremely disappointed to cancel tonight's show."

She assured fans that they would be able to get a refund, but all they cared about was her health. They flooded her with messages of well wishes, writing: "Oh no! Hope you feel better soon," and: "It happens, get well soon," as well as: "I hope you feel better really soon. Sending so much love."

