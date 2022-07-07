Shania Twain looks so different in rare childhood throwback celebrating wonderful news The Come On Over singer has been in this for years

Shania Twain has had a long and illustrious career as one of the best-selling country pop artists around the world, and gave fans a glimpse of her humble beginnings.

The singer shared photos from her first ever festival performance, the Northern Lights Festival in 1976, featuring a merely 21-year-old Shania.

She went by her real name, Eileen Twain, back then and donned an outfit that had been created for her by her grandmother.

The pictures were shared in honor of the festival's 50 year anniversary as she penned: "@nlfb_festival, 1976 - My first ever festival!

"I was a little girl, with an outfit made by my grandma and handmade moccasins… on a big stage with a bunch of adults and a huge audience watching me... and a guitar that was bigger than me!!"

She continued: "Looking back, that was a really intimidating environment to be in and I'm really proud of that little kid for facing my fears and braving it out - little did I know it would be a running theme in my career!

Shania threw it back to her career beginnings the Northern Lights Festival

"Congratulations to Northern Lights Festival on 50 years. Fond memories from my beginnings."

The star was immediately inundated with appreciation from her fans and followers, including Chloe Gosselin and Orville Peck, who dropped a slew of heart emojis.

"Don't ever let anyone dull your sparkle," a fan commented, with another saying: "Baby Shania is so cute!! Also you're helping me heal my inner child… I love you so much queen," and a third writing: "I have goosebumps. If you only knew where life was taking you…"

The country superstar has since then become a global sensation, currently rocking out with her Las Vegas residency and meeting several other superstars in the process.

The singer has since become a household name around the world

She recently even shared photographs from her meeting with another emerging star, that being Anitta, when they met at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

