Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates exciting news about Sweet Magnolia in upbeat message Britney Spears' sister is coming back to the screen

Jamie Lynn Spears will return to Sweet Magnolias for season 3 after the show's formal renewal in May. Fans may anticipate a return to Serenity sometime in early 2023.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears reacts to Britney Spears' pregnancy news

The revelation was announced on Instagram by Britney Spears' sister, who posted a series of photos showing herself on the set of the show in her trailer and a chair from the set with her character name "Noreen" printed on it.

She wrote "It's giving #SEASON3" as the image's caption. Jamie Lynn posed for multiple mirror selfies while wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and baby blue shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Lynn opened up about the rift between her and Britney

Along with the shirt, she sported a pair of black cycling shorts and fluorescent yellow sliders.

The programme had its streaming site debut in 2019 on Netflix and quickly became incredibly popular with viewers.

The actress shared a series of behind the scenes photos

In the first and second seasons, Jamie Lynn portrayed the supporting role of Noreen Fitzgibbons, a nurse who had an affair with her boss, Dr. Bill Townsend (Chris Klein).

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Ivey appears in Sweet Magnolias – and her mom is so proud!

Her mother Lynne Spears commented: “So, this is what you were doing at those weeee hours of the morning!” Showrunner, Sheryl J Anderson added: “So fabulous to begin the season with you!!!”

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about relationship with sister Britney Spears' sons

The news was revealed after Britney Spears' mother reacted after her daughter published photos of texts the singer sent in 2019 from a mental health institution to her mother, friend, and lawyer, all of which Britney claimed received no response from family members.

Britney Spears' conservatorship ended earlier this year, but her interactions with her close relatives are still strained.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on relationship with Britney Spears in tell-all interview

Jamie Lynn had her acting breakthrough when she played Zoey Brooks on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101

Due to Jamie's lack of support for her sister Britney Spears, who was going through the conservatorship struggle at the time, viewers of the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias called for her to be removed from the cast last summer.

MORE: Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

However, it is said Jamie Lynn will have more screen time in season 3.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.