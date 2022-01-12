Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about relationship with sister Britney Spears' sons There's all love there

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up to Good Morning America anchor Juju Chang about her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

The Sweet Magnolias star broke her silence on her relationship with her pop star sister Britney Spears in the wake of the dissolution of her conservatorship.

Juju asked her about her relationship with Britney's family, to which Jamie replied while talking about her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

WATCH: Britney Spears takes her sons on an epic day out

"There was a time where my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who assured that her boys got what they needed.

"Whether she's in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought."

She then talked more about her role in the actual conservatorship and how she played no part in it, as she added: "Once I realized that she's in a conservatorship, I felt like I just didn't want to be a part of it until she was out of the conservatorship.

"There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was, then it was a misunderstanding. But either way, I took no steps to be a part of it."

Jamie opened up about the conservatorship and her relationship with Britney on GMA

The younger Spears even opened up for the first time about providing her sister with resources to end the conservatorship earlier on.

Jamie said: "I am my sister's biggest supporter. So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Made sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly end this conservatorship.

"I even spoke to her [previous] legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps, but how many times can I...well, she has to walk through the door."

Jamie referenced the interview with a still of the conversation on her Instagram, writing: " It's scary to be so openly vulnerable for the first time in my life, but this is MY TRUTH and MY STORY.

The actress mentioned that she still has nothing but love for her sister

"I'm so thankful for all the love and support I am feeling today, and I can't wait for y'all to read the full book."

