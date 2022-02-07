Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Ivey appears in Sweet Magnolias – and her mom is so proud! Britney Spears' sister is one proud parent!

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't the only actress in her family – as her daughter is already following in her footsteps at the age of three!

Taking to Instagram, the star shared her pride at four-year-old Ivey's appearance as an extra in Sweet Magnolias season two.

Ivey appears in episode six of the Netflix series, as a little girl going down the slide in the park.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two

Alongside footage of her youngest child, Jamie wrote: "In honor of #SWEETMAGNOLIAS BEING #1 TODAY!! SPOILER ALERT MAJOR GUEST STAR APPEARANCE IN EPISODE 6!

"Yes, she was quite the DIVA, but the girl knows her angles, and can rock some pig tails like no other.

"Thank y'all, thank y'all, THANK YALL for loving this show as much as we do. I am beyond GRATEFUL."

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Ivey has a role in Sweet Magnolias season two

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Look at this star!" while another wrote: "Love… such a sweet little diva." A third added: "STOP! How precious."

Jamie shares Ivey with her husband Jamie Watson. She is also mom to 13-year-old daughter Maddie, who she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Britney Spears' sister has been keeping her daughters out of the spotlight by choosing to cover their faces on social media of late, but reflected on a devastating event over the weekend involving Maddie, by sharing a photo of her lying in hospital following her horrifying accident in 2017.

Jamie Lynn with her mom Lynne Spears and daughter Maddie

Maddie was just eight when an all-terrain vehicle she was in flipped over into the family's pond, resulting in her being airlifted to hospital.

Looking back five years on, the actress wrote: "SWEET MAGNOLIAS going to #1 so fast was a real life dream coming true, but I must say, I do not think it’s a coincidence that today is also, the 5 year 'miracle anniversary' of our sweet Maddie’s tragic accident."

She continued: "Maybe, it’s just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times. I mean, I had nothing when I thought I lost my baby girl, so my faith was literally all I had left to cling to.

The actress plays Noreen in the Netflix series

"I thank God everyday for the extraordinary medical professionals, all the prayer warriors, and the countless angels in heaven, and on earth who made our miracle possible."

The mother-of-two added: "Fast fwd to now, and I can’t even begin to explain all the ways, that this show and the many wonderful people who create this show have been a saving grace to me. I owe a HUGE Thank you to each and every person who is a part of the Sweet Magnolias family, especially the viewers.

"I'm filled with so much gratitude today for a lot reasons, and I don’t ever want to take any of my many blessings for granted. I LOVE YALL."

