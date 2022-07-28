Kelly Ripa jokes about 'breakout star' father after latest TV appearance

Kelly Ripa has revealed her father is looking to "renegotiate his deal" after discovering that he has become the "breakout star" of her quiz show Generation Gap.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that she discovered that Generation Gap. was the "number one show of the summer," adding, "which Joe Ripa takes total credit for."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa calls father a 'breakout' star

"My dad is the breakout star of Generation Gap," she said live on air. "I don't follow ratings, I never have… but there seems to be this boost when Joe Ripa comes on. People like, run to the TV. I don't know how they follow this.

"[Joe] tuned in last week and he thought he was just in the premiere episode, he did not realize he was going to be in every episode so now he wants to renegotiate his deal."

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but he's not impressed!

MORE: David Muir gushes over Kelly Ripa's children in revealing new interview

She then joked he "found out that they're rebroadcasting it on Tuesday, he wants to renegotiate," and "he learned what Hulu is, he wants to renegotiate".

Sparking an epic "battle of the ages," the show is in fact a revival from a similar competition popular in the late 1960's. It's produced by Kelly and husband Mark Consuelous' production company, Milojo, alongside none other than Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot, as well as MGM Television.

Kelly and her father Joe

The comedy quiz show groups family members of different generations, making them work together to answer questions about each other’s generations, featuring pop-culture trivia and challenges.

Kelly also revealed that her parents have been living with her and husband Mark after they become empty nesters; Kelly and Mark are parents to three children all of whom have graduated high school.

Kelly and Mark have three children

In 2019, she spoke out on Instagram about her desire for her children to earn their own way in life.

One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates."

She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well."