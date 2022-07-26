Kelly Ripa's actor son Michael leads a very different life to his famous parents Michael Consuelos is an aspiring actor

Kelly Ripa often talks about her family life on her hit daytime show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and in the past few years fans will know that it's changed a lot now that all three of her children have flown the nest.

The TV star and husband Mark Consuelos have raised their children in Manhattan, New York, and for the majority of their life the kids have lived in a gorgeous townhouse in the Upper East Side.

However, their firstborn Michael Consuelos is now leading a very different life to what he was used to as a child, carving out his own career as an actor on his own.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Michael – an aspiring actor who has appeared in Riverdale alongside his famous father – has swapped the Upper East Side for Bushwick, Brooklyn, and his parents were adamant that their children would be self-sufficient after leaving home.

The former All My Children star opened up about her oldest son Michael's living situation during a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "Your son lives in Brooklyn now," the chat show host said, to which she replied: "He lives in Bushwick."

She continued: "I think he loves the freedom, he hates paying his own rent and he is chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos has swapped the Upper East Side for Bushwick

Kelly has also spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram.

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael – who was then at college – with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.." One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want their children to grow up financially independent of them

"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."

She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

