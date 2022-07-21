David Muir gushes over bond with Kelly Ripa's children in latest interview The ABC anchor is like a father figure

David Muir has talked frequently in the past about his close friendship with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and opened up in greater detail about how he champions her family as well.

MORE: David Muir sparks conversation with shirtless vacation photo

The ABC News anchor appeared on a recent installment of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk to her and co-host Ryan Seacrest about his life in the past few months.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

Along with opening up about his recent projects and adventures with his dog Axel, he also talked of spending a majority of his summer upstate.

"I kind of miss our weekends together," Kelly reacted, at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer.

MORE: Was David Muir ever married? Why fans thought he'd found love

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth."

The World News Tonight anchor clearly felt a surge of pride upon hearing this and then talked of meeting her youngest at a recent pool party, saying: "You bring Joaquin, and I'm like 'who's this guy you've brought with you?'

David and Kelly have been friends for years

"Joaquin, he's been a grown-up since he was a kid. I'm gonna shower some praise on Kelly and Mark here," he continued, which had Kelly aww-ing.

"We were in the pool talking about what we always do, how we're gonna save the world, how do we make things better. Joaquin's in the pool quietly listening to it all like he has for years, and he's weighing in this year.

MORE: David Muir's confession about his appearance will leave you doing a double-take

MORE: David Muir's dashing dad Ronald Muir is his double in remarkable throwback photo

"Sometimes different opinions than us, which is what happens after the first year in school," referencing the 19-year-old's first year away from home as a University of Michigan student.

"I know, but we were like 'you're wrong!'" the Hope and Faith actress joked. David continued: "I can see you and Mark just beaming because Joaquin, and all the kids, they're turning out great."

He is close with Kelly's family as well

She concluded by saying: "Well, you have been a tremendous influence on all my kids, as have you," gesturing to Ryan. "I feel so lucky that I have a tremendous friend circle."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.