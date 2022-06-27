Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but she's not impressed! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa is a doting mother to three grown-up children, and her youngest Joaquin flew the nest in September to attend college in Michigan.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star often meets up with the 19-year-old despite the distance, and when she does she brings fans along on the trip too.

Recently, the down-to-earth star shared several photos of them together after they met in April, but hilariously was left unimpressed with the teen! Posing in the kitchen, Kelly pulled a mock unimpressed face as she stood next to the teenager, writing in the caption: "Yeah I get it. You're bigger than me... @joaquinconsuelos."

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin showcases his dance moves

Kelly shares Joaquin, and older children Michael, 24, and Lola, 21, with husband Mark Consuelos.

The family live in a beautiful townhouse in New York, which likely feels a lot emptier for the celebrity couple now all their children have moved out.

Joaquin is the first of the Consuelos children to attend college outside of New York, as his older siblings both studied at New York University.

Kelly Ripa was not happy with how much taller Joaquin is!

They have since moved out and live in Brooklyn. Kelly and Mark's children have incredible work ethics, too, thanks to the way they have been raised.

The former All My Children star opened up about her oldest son Michael's living situation during a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "Your son lives in Brooklyn now," the chat show host said, to which she replied: "He lives in Bushwick."

She continued: "I think he loves the freedom, he hates paying his own rent and he is chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

The Live star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly has also spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram. Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael - who was then at college - with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.."

One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.

Joaquin is studying at the University of Michigan

"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers.

"She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

