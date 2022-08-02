Naomi Judd 'leaves daughters Ashley and Wynonna out of $25 million will' Naomi's husband have been left as the executor

Ashley Judd and sister Wynonna have reportedly been left out of their mother Naomi's will.

The talented sister's mother left her husband of 33 years Larry Strickland as the executor of her rumored $25 million estate, according to court documents seen by Page Six.

The publication claimed that Naomi requested in the will that 76-year-old Larry have "full authority and discretion over any property that is an asset to her estate without the approval of any court or permission from any beneficiary of the estate".

Per the documents, Larry is also entitled to receive "reasonable compensation" for his services, including reimbursement for "reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorney’s and accountant’s fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate".

The will was prepared on 20 November 2017. Naomi was of "sound mind and disposing memory" when she signed and approved the will, the documents confirm.

Witnesses include Melissa Sitzler, a senior account manager at a Tennessee law firm called Wiatr & Associates.

Naomi was 76

RadarOnline.com alleged that singer Wynonna is “upset” at her mother’s decision as she “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success".

The two performed as The Judds for years.

Ashley with her mom

Naomi, 76, was found dead by Ashley in April, who later revealed that her mom died from a self-inflicted firearm wound.

"She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm," Ashley heartbreakingly told GMA. "So that's the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing."

Speaking of Naomi's struggles with her mental health, Ashley added: "Mom was a brilliant conversationalist. She was a star. She was an underrated songwriter, and she was someone who suffered from mental illness and had trouble getting off the sofa.

"She was very isolated in many ways because of the disease, and yet there were a lot of people who showed up for her over the 2years. Not just me."