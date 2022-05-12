Country music singer Naomi Judd's heartbreaking cause of death revealed The Judds legend died in April

Country music singer Naomi Judd's devasting cause of death has been revealed following her tragic suicide last month.

The 76-year-old was found by her Hollywood actress daughter Ashley Judd, who revealed on Thursday in an interview with Good Morning America that her mom died from a self-inflicted firearm wound.

"She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm," Ashley heartbreakingly told GMA. "So that's the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing."

Speaking of Naomi's struggles with her mental health, Ashley added: "Mom was a brilliant conversationalist. She was a star. She was an underrated songwriter, and she was someone who suffered from mental illness and had trouble getting off the sofa.

"She was very isolated in many ways because of the disease, and yet there were a lot of people who showed up for her over the years. Not just me."

Ashley revealed her mom's cause of death

Naomi's death was announced by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, in a statement via The Associated Press. It read: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi's husband Larry Strickland issued a further statement that read: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

Naomi died on April 30

Naomi last performed at the CMT Awards in March with Wynonna, 57, with the mother-daughter duo making their first televised appearance as The Judds in over 20 years.

They sang their 1990 hit Love Will Build a Bridge accompanied by a choir of gospel singers, and at one point Wynonna was heard telling her mom: "This is really happening."

Following her death, country music stars including Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Maren Morris took to social media to pay their respects.

