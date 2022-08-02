Country music's Kenny Chesney 'heartbroken' after fan dies at his Denver show The country superstar issued a statement following the tragedy

Kenny Chesney has expressed his sadness after a female fan sadly lost her life at his show in Denver on Saturday.

The country music superstar issued a statement on Sunday following the tragic event, revealing he was heartbroken after learning of the news and is grieving her loss alongside her family and friends.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," his statement read.

He added: "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

The unnamed woman died after she fell from an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High at the end of Kenny's concert, according to Denver police and the stadium.

Kenny's Denver concert ended in tragedy after a fan died

The police said that she was sitting on a railing of an escalator at about 10:52 PM when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident," police spokesman Nate Magee said after her death was announced just after 11 PM on Saturday. No foul play is suspected, meaning police believe the woman was not pushed or jostled before she fell.

"To my understanding, there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don't think anyone pushed her or anything like that," he told The Denver Post, citing witness accounts.

The singer issued a heartfelt statement to the family

The stadium's management company also publicly shared a statement on Twitter: "We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation," it added.

