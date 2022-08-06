Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller make rare outing together The two have been together for over four years

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon winds down and the two spend some time apart pursuing other endeavors, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner is enjoying life as well.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare glimpse inside home life with her three children

In fact, the actress was spotted with a rarely seen face in Los Angeles, her boyfriend John Miller, earlier on Friday.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner wows in unexpected cheerleading video

The two were seen after their workout together in photographs published by DailyMail, with Jennifer carrying a bunch of stuff while dressed in all black.

The couple are rarely seen together, choosing to keep their relationship private while not officially making any declarations or announcement about their status.

MORE: Jennifer Garner opens up about 'triggering' traumatic childhood event in rare personal post

The Yes Day star and her CaliGroup CEO boyfriend have reportedly been dating for over four years, briefly splitting up in 2020.

Jennifer balances her dating life with co-parenting her three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-husband Ben.

Jennifer and John have been dating for over four years

The mom-of-three has gotten some time to herself since her husband took the kids on his honeymoon after his Las Vegas wedding to the On the Floor singer.

However, they have remained top of mind, with Jennifer recently sharing an impassioned statement regarding a message she had for her daughters.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares cryptic post about 'worries' - and it's hugely relatable!

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's son Samuel has grown so much - see adorable photos over the years

During her latest interview with Harper's Bazaar, the star got as candid as it gets about the plethora of beauty procedures available, and her own approach to beauty.

As she opened up, the mom-of-three extended both to fans and her own daughters a warning about getting carried away with make-up and injectables.

The actress is a doting mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

Jennifer compared herself to her iconic 13 Going on 30 character, Jenna Rink, and admitted that her approach to beauty could not be more different.

When asked what beauty lessons she wants to instill in her daughters, she explained: "My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.