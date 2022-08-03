Jennifer Garner shares rare glimpse inside home life with her three children The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom and lives with her three children in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star is notoriously private when it comes to her family life but recently gave a rare glimpse inside their home.

Taking to Instagram, the 13 Going on 30 star shared footage of herself making cinnamon apple muffins for her brood – wandering around the sprawling wood-panelled kitchen and later going outside into the garden to pick the apples from the trees.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner shows off impressive hidden talent

Jennifer recently reunited with her children after they spent time in Paris with their dad Ben Affleck and new stepmother Jennifer Lopez on the couple's honeymoon.

They were joined by J-Lo's twins Emme and Max, who the singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While the mother-of-three hasn't spoken out about Ben's new marriage, she is no doubt happy for her ex, having remained on good terms with him since their divorce.

Jennifer Garner shared a glimpse into her home life with her family

The former couple are often pictured out together with their children, most recently in LA following a trip to the swimming pool with son Samuel.

Ben and his children returned back from Paris last week, while J-Lo and her twins remained in Europe, going on to Capri where the star performed at a charity concert on Saturday night.

Jennifer was no doubt happy to be reunited with her children following their return to LA. The star recently gave an insight into her parenting style too in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Jennifer Garner shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

When asked what beauty lessons she wants to instill in her daughters, she explained: "My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead."

The Alias actress added: "My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything."

Jennifer and Ben Affleck have remained on good terms since divorcing

In the end, she insisted: "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don't need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

