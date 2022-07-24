Jennifer Garner shares candid photo from family home during time apart from children The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The Hollywood star is currently apart from her kids while they enjoy a trip to Paris with their father and new stepmother Jennifer Lopez, following their surprise Las Vegas wedding earlier in the month.

And while her kids are enjoying time in the French capital, Jennifer has been keeping busy in the garden.

The keen gardener - who has her own organic Once Upon a Farm range - shareda picture on Instagram of herself in the greenhouse.

"Summer love, from Farmer Jen," she wrote in the caption. The photo showed an impressive glimpse of Jennifer's spacious garden, and her greenhouse sprawling with plants and fruit trees.

The mother-of-three is incredibly passionate about making sure that children get a good start in life and grows the fruit and vegetables that are used in the brand's food sachets mainly from her family farm in Oklahoma.

Jennifer Garner revealed what she's been up to while her children are with Ben Affleck in Paris

The actress has previously opened up about her rural upbringing during an interview with People, revealing: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

Despite being a well-known actress, Jennifer is incredibly down-to-earth, and prefers nothing more than spending time with her family.

Chatting to Heat about her home life, the star revealed: "We're a lot like most families, I would imagine. Just being together during my time off and having fun. I love the laughter. Family is very important to me."

The Hollywood star is a doting mom to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer is mom to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who have been photographed with their father and J-Lo, along with the singer's twins Emme and Max, around Paris over the past few days.

Jennifer has yet to speak out publicly about her ex-husband's wedding day but the pair have remained on good terms since their split, so no doubt is in full support of their recent nuptials.

