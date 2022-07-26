Jennifer Garner shares cryptic post about 'worries' - and it's hugely relatable! The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is enjoying some quality 'me time' as her children travel around Paris with their father, Ben Affleck, and their new stepmom Jennifer Lopez.

The Hollywood star has been sharing updates on social media during her time home alone – from working away in her impressive greenhouse to taking her pet dog to work with her.

In one cryptic post on Monday, the mother-of-three shared a hugely relatable tweet about worrying. It read: "'No worries either way', when I'm actually worrying both ways plus a secret third way."

While Jennifer shared a post about worrying, the star proved she's incredibly brave in many aspects of her life – including outside adventures!

Last week, the 13 Going on 30 star posted footage of herself with her feet dangling above Lake Tahoe while parasailing.

It looked like Jennifer had a great time with her action-packed day out, and shared a selfie in front of the lake in another post on her Stories.

Jennifer's children, meanwhile, have been away in Paris for the past week, following Ben and J-Lo's surprise Las Vegas wedding on July 17.

The former couple are doting parents to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who they are incredibly protective about when it comes to their privacy.

Jennifer rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, although they have been pictured out and about with their dad and stepmother in photos published online over the last few months.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were joined by their father, J-Lo and her twins Max and Emme at a shopping centre back in June and it looked like a good time was had by all.

While Jennifer hasn't publicly shared her thoughts on her ex's wedding, she is no doubt happy for the couple, having remained on good terms with Ben since their divorce in 2018.

On July 17, J-Lo shared a gushing statement announcing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members in Las Vegas, which is thought to have been attended by the couple's respective children.

On her On the J.Lo newsletter, she wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughs.

