Jennifer Garner opens up about 'triggering' traumatic childhood event in rare personal post The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is relatively private when it comes to talking about her personal life but this week the Hollywood star made a rare revelation about her childhood.

The 13 Going on 30 star commented on the popular Instagram page Upworthy, which saw a user explain a situation that happened at home involving his pet cat.

MORE: Jennifer Garner breaks silence following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

It read: "Last month my cat disappeared. A week ago I found him and brought him home. Today my cat came back. Now I have two identical cats."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas

Jennifer replied: "I swear to you this happened to me as a kid. This is very triggering for me," alongside a series of emojis including a crying face emoji and several cat emojis.

The actress is a huge animal lover and has a pet dog at her family home in LA, who recently made an appearance on Instagram as the star took him to the office for the day.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares crypic post during time apart from her children

MORE: Alex Rodriguez breaks silence amidst ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding news

Jennifer lives with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer - pictured with her own three children - spoke about her experience growing up

Her kids are currently in Paris with their dad and new stepmother Jennifer Lopez, following their surprise wedding on July 17.

The pair have gone to the French capital with their respective children - Ben's kids are joined by J-Lo's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is pictured enjoying day out with dad Ben Affleck

MORE: Jennifer Garner sends message to 'frenemy' after Ben Affleck's wedding to J-Lo

While Jennifer hasn't spoken out about her ex-husband's recent marriage, she is no doubt supportive as the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce and live near to each other so that their children can be close to both their mom and dad.

Ben is now married to his former fiance, Jennifer Lopez

On July 17, J-Lo shared a gushing statement announcing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members in Las Vegas, which is thought to have been attended by the couple's respective children.

On her On the J.Lo newsletter, she wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.