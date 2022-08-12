Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner praise his ex Taylor Swift for this sweet reason No bad blood!

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas surprised fans when they mentioned his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in a new video. The British star touched upon her favourite album by the country singer - and fans will no doubt be obsessed!

During a TikTok live stream on Wednesday, the couple answered questions, one of which included Taylor.

Taylor, 32, and Joe, 32, had a short but sweet romance that lasted for a few months in 2008. Since then, Joe went on to marry Sophie in 2019 and they share two young daughters together.

Meanwhile, Taylor has gone to achieve great success in her music career. "My favourite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down," the 26-year-old actress revealed.

Turning towards her husband, she continued: "Although Reputation [the album following 1989] was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?"

Joe responded to the discovery and pleasantly said: "Really? That's pretty cool!"

Sophie played the character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019, and scored a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the portrayal of the role in 2019.

Joe, who is a member of the bands DNCE and the Jonas Brothers, went on to give further praise to Taylor's 1989 album and said: "And 1989 was a great album, bangers, bangers!" with Sophie adding: "Literally one of my favourite albums."

Taylor released 1989 in 2014, and included the sensational hits Bad Blood, Blank Space, Wildest Dreams and Shake It Off. The album has become a staple in Taylor's discography and won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2016. This year, Taylor has been rewarded with an honorary doctorate from NYU for her contributions to the music industry.

2022 was also a busy year for the star couple Joe and Sophie, as they welcomed their second child in July, a girl whose name has yet to be revealed.

