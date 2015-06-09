Gigi Hadid gets close to Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas have fuelled dating rumours after they were pictured getting close at a nightclub over the weekend. The model accompanied Joe to a DJ gig in Montreal on Friday, where the pair put on a tactile display in the DJ booth.

One onlooker tweeted a picture of the pair smiling and chatting together on Twitter, writing: "Joe and gigi were dancing and whispering things to eachother all night they're so cute."

They were also spotted eating brunch with Kourtney Kardashian's partner Scott Disick the following morning before attending the Canadian Grand Prix.

joe and gigi were dancing and whispering things to eachother all night they're so cute pic.twitter.com/p5cjw6GQQJ — tina (@jaureguiforreal) June 6, 2015

Gigi and Joe have been linked since she split from on-off boyfriend Cody Simpson at the beginning of May. Despite Joe insisting that he is single, the pair have continued to spark speculation about the nature of their relationship after being pictured together several times in recent weeks.

While many fans have tweeted their excitement about the potential new celebrity couple, it is not known what Gigi's close friend Taylor Swift thinks of the reports about a burgeoning relationship between the two. Taylor famously dated the singer for three months in 2008 before he called it quits in a now infamous 27-second phone call, which inspired her song Forever and Always.

Joe is not the only celebrity Gigi has been linked to in recent weeks; the model also sparked romance rumours when she was pictured with Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix at the end of May.

Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid attended the CFDA awards together

Wearing caps emblazoned with the logo of Lewis' team, Mercedes, Gigi and a group of friends including Kendall Jenner and sister Bella posed for selfies with the 30-year-old in the pit lane.

"We love you @lewishamilton. Everyone knows you da champ. #TEAMLH," Gigi wrote.

The American beauty confirmed that she had amicably split from singer Cody Simpson in May. In a statement to People magazine, Gigi's representative said: "Cody and Gigi want each other to be in a place right now that allows him to only focus on his music, fans and new message, while she can focus and continue building her career.

"They love each other dearly and have split up in hopes that growing on their own paths will bring them together in the future."