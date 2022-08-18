Victoria Beckham's son has fans all saying the same thing about latest family photo The family look so happy!

The Beckhams often share sweet updates with their followers and their latest family photo had fans all saying the same thing!

Taking to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, Cruz, 17, shared the most perfect sunset snap posing beside his mum and dad, Victoria and David Beckham, and younger sister Harper, 11.

Cruz captioned the heartwarming update with two red love heart emojis and the former Spice Girl was quick to reply: "Love u all so much xx."

A number of fans couldn't help but notice Cruz's fabulous tribute to his mum, as he was sporting a Spice Girls T-shirt. "Love that T-shirt," one fan commented with a heart-eyes emoji. Whilst a second questioned: "SPICE GIRLS COME BACK?"

Cruz shared the photo with followers on Instagram

Others were quick to comment on their special family bond, as one fan replied: "Lovely picture of you such a beautiful family, " with three red love hearts.

A second wrote: "Such a beautiful family." A third said: "Beckham family, I love you so much." A fourth said: "Family time, power couple," with a red love heart.

This isn't the first time the youngest Beckham brother has been spotted rocking the stylish tribute as he stepped out in Miami alongside his family, as well as brother Romeo, 19, for a fun evening in Miami last week. Oldest brother Brooklyn wasn't present at the event.

Cruz was spotted rocking the T-shirt last week

David took to social media to share a wholesome family snap with his millions of followers. He captioned the cute post: "FAMILY," tagging all his family members' Instagram handles beneath.

The Beckhams were celebrating The Gekko Grand Opening in Miami and were joined by other A-Listers including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently welcomed their second daughter.

Cruz also shared a selfie rocking the T-shirt to his Instagram Stories. He simply captioned the image "@victoriabeckham, with the laughing face emoji."

