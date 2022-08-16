Cruz Beckham surprises with impressive surf skills during family getaway The teenager took to the water

Following in his dad's sporty footsteps, Cruz Beckham proved he's a force to be reckoned with when it comes to surfing.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 17-year-old treated his 1.9 million followers to an epic clip showing him honing his surfing skills. Shot by fashion mogul mum, Victoria, Cruz could be seen following a speedboat, making the most of the man-made waves.

With his arms outstretched, the budding singer managed to stay atop his board for the duration of the video footage. At one point, he had to bend low to gather more speed, before effortlessly carving into the wave.

Victoria captioned the clip: "Afternoon sun," whilst dad David shared a separate clip along with the words: "LOVE @cruzbeckham."

The 17-year-old made a splash

Cruz's fun-filled afternoon comes after he enjoyed a father-son bonding moment with his famous dad. Taking to Instagram, the youngster shared a snap of the duo soaking up a magical sunset beside a serene lake.

David and Cruz appeared in high spirits as they jostled with one another to see who was taller. Sharing the candid snap with his fans, Cruz wrote: "Who's taller? @davidbeckham" followed by a laughing face emoji.

Cruz lapped up the afternoon sunshine

David wasted no time in sharing his thoughts, with the pro footballer writing: "Me" followed by a red heart emoji.

Whilst fans were divided as to who takes the crown as the tallest Beckham, other fans were more impressed by Cruz's epic Spice Girl merchandise. One fan wrote: "Spice girls T-shirt rocks," whilst a second added: "Love your shirt, Cruz!"

The duo spent some quality time together

"Cruz you are THE BEST, that Spice Girls tee is iconic," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Love the T-shirt! #spicegirlsforever."

Despite the cheeky exchange, the pair later took to their Instagram Stories with sweet messages for one other. Sharing a photo of the father-son duo from behind and taking a selfie, Cruz wrote: "Love you dad," and David, who reshared the image to his own Stories replied: "Love you so much mate."

